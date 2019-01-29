George Fernandes, defence minister, socialist leader, dies after prolonged illness

George Fernandes, a lifelong socialist despite his political adventurism that included Cabinet posts in two ideological opposite governments where he ousted in 1977 and oversaw the Kargil war in 1999, died Tuesday. He was 88.

Fernandes was suffering from Alzheimer's disease, which had forced him out of the public eye for several years, and had recently contracted swine flu, his long time associate, Jaya Jaitly, said, adding that he died at his residence here.

A call was received at a private hospital from his home and an ambulance was dispatched although doctors had declared him dead at his home already, hospital sources said.

"Fernandes was attended to at his home by a team, which found him unresponsive and declared him dead at 06:42 AM today," the hospital said in a statement.

Fernandes, who was born to a Christian family in Mangalore, Karnataka, burst into national limelight when as a firebrand trade unionist in he organised a Railways strike in 1974 that brought the country to a standstill. Ironically, he became the in 1989 under Singh's coalition government, comprising mostly Left leaning parties.

Despite being a of the RSS, Fernandes joined the BJP-led NDA government under in 1998 and 1999, in which he was appointed the Under his stewardship fought the Kargil war in 1999. It was also during his tenure that conducted nuclear test at Pokhran in 1998.

He was also the under the government which had defeated former in 1977. Soon he was at loggerheads with industrialists and demanded that and comply with foreign ownership regulations, which forced them to shut down their operations and quit

He faded away from public consciousness after unsuccessfully fighting the 2009 Parliamentary elections, ending a political career that had begun with him defeating veteran from Bombay South in the 1967 Elections. He subsequently represented Muzzafarpur and Nalanda constituencies in Bihar, and was also a member in 2009-2010.

Tributes poured in for the veteran leader, with saying he was frank and fearless, and never deviated from his ideology.

"A who made India safe and strong. During his long years in public life, never deviated from his political ideology. He resisted tooth and nail. His simplicity and humility were noteworthy," the PM said.

A wave of sorrow swept across Bihar, which Fernandes had virtually adopted as his second home and political 'karmabhoomi', representing its various constituencies in Parliament for a period spanning over four decades. He also was a member from from 2009 to 2010.

Condolences poured in from all quarters, and Minister declared a two-day state mourning.

"Fernandes was a fearless leader and always full of He had that to do something for people. And, he did for the people," Jaitly told



"His old colleagues from Muzzafarpur are coming to attend his funeral in People in really loved him and they are mourning his death," she said.

Fernandes had played a critical role in the anti-Emergency movement of the opposition parties that ousted in 1977. During the 1975-77 Emergency, when civil liberties were severely curatiled and opposition throttled, Fernandes was arrested in the so-called

expressed his condolences to Fernandes' family and friends.

"I'm sorry to hear about the passing away of former Parliamentarian & Union Minister, Ji," he said in a post.

He is survived by his wife and one son. There was no immediate word on when his last rites wold be performed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)