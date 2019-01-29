BEIJING/ (Reuters) - Canadian said on Monday that former to John McCallum's comments on a Technologies executive's high-profile case had made it untenable for him to stay in the job.

McCallum had not accurately conveyed the government's thinking on the situation, told reporters in Canadian said on Saturday he had fired McCallum.

McCallum embarrassed by saying last week that could make a strong argument against being sent to the McCallum later said he "misspoke."

Meng, the daughter of Huawei's founder, was arrested in on Dec. 1 over alleged violations of U.S. sanctions on Her arrest enraged China, which has called for the case to be dropped.

China's foreign ministry said earlier on Monday that Trudeau's dismissal of the was an internal Canadian affair and would not comment.

At a daily briefing in Beijing, Chinese reiterated China's call for to "make the correct choice" and release Meng so she could return to She was granted bail 10 days after her arrest.

The has until Wednesday to formally request her over the alleged sanctions violations.

U.S. Matthew Whitaker, Wilbur Ross, and will make an enforcement announcement relating to China at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Monday, an official told

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard, and Ljunggren; Writing by Cynthia Osterman; Editing by and Frances Kerry)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)