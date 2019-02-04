JUST IN
Business Standard

Canada's Trudeau announces USD 53 million in aid to Venezuelans

AFP  |  Ottawa 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday 53 million Canadian dollars (USD 40 million) in aid for Venezuelans suffering through a political, economic and humanitarian crisis.

"Today, Canada is stepping up and announcing USD 53 million to address the most pressing needs of Venezuelans on the ground, including almost 3 million refugees," Trudeau told a gathering in Ottawa of the Lima Group of nations.

"The bulk of the funds will go to trusted partners, and neighbouring countries to help them support Venezuela and Venezuelans," he said.

First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 21:05 IST

