Canada's Trudeau announces USD 53 million in aid to Venezuelans

Canadian announced Monday 53 million Canadian dollars (USD 40 million) in aid for Venezuelans suffering through a political, economic and humanitarian crisis.

"Today, is stepping up and announcing USD 53 million to address the most pressing needs of Venezuelans on the ground, including almost 3 million refugees," told a gathering in of the Lima Group of nations.

"The bulk of the funds will go to trusted partners, and neighbouring countries to help them support and Venezuelans," he said.

