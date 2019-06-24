Canadian held with bullet in bag at IGI airport

A Canadian national has been apprehended by CISF personnel at the for allegedly carrying a live bullet round in his hand baggage, a senior said Monday.

Fantu Baljit was intercepted Sunday evening when a officer, deputed at the (IGIA) to scan the baggage of commuters, detected a bullet on the monitor in his bag, he said.

"A bullet of 9mm calibre was recovered from the passenger who was supposed to take a flight to Bahrain," the said.

The man had a Canadian passport and he was later booked by the police under various sections of the Arms Act as weapons and ammunition are not allowed to be taken either in the terminal area or aircraft under Indian aviation rules, he added.

