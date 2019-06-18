Captain Morgan smashes records, England pummel Afghanistan

England smashed a world record 17 sixes in his blistering 71-ball-148 as the hosts crushed by 150 runs in a encounter here on Tuesday.

England scored their highest total 397 for 6 riding on brilliant batting performances of Morgan, (88 off 82) and Jonny Bairstow (90 off 99).

The Afghans were never in the contest and managed only 247 for 8 with picking up 3 for 66 and the talented Jofra Archer taking 3 for 52.

With this win, England moved a step closer to the semi-final qualification with four wins from five matches while are out of the competition having lost all five games.

Tuesday's game belonged to England captain, who enroute his career-best knock also hit the fourth fastest hundred in history, getting his 13th ODI hundred off only 57 balls. Apart from 17 sixes, the left-hander also hit four boundaries.

Morgan broke the record which was jointly held by Rohit Sharma (vs Australia 2013), AB de Villiers (16 vs West Indies, 2015) and (16 vs 2015).

Opener Bairstow and Root also played their part but were overshadowed by the skipper, who pulverised the hapless Afghan attack.

Afghanistan's T20 superstar got a reality check as he also had the ignominy of being hit for a '100'. His figures read a pathetic 9-0-110-0 with 11 sixes being hit off his

Rashid's figures were the worst by any bowler in a World Cup game beating New Zealand's Martin Snedden's 0/105 off 12 overs (60 overs per side) against England in

Morgan primarily targeted the arc between long-on and long-off and repeatedly dispatched the length balls in between these areas with a few straight sixes. He was particularly severe on Rashid, who till date has never been hit for more than two sixes in his innings.

The other IPL star (0/70 in 9 overs) also got a pasting and so did Gulbadin Naib as Morgan and Root added 189 runs in 16.5 overs. In all, the English batsmen hit 25 sixes.

Even Moeen Ali had a little feast towards the end of the innings, scoring 31 off 15 balls with four sixes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)