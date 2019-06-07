Morgan hoping for better fielding effort after Pakistan shocker

Morgan is hoping for a better fielding effort as England seek to get their campaign back on track following their shocking loss to

Bidding to win their maiden title in the sport's showpiece, the hosts started their campaign with a convincing 104-run victory against before they stumbled in their second game, losing by 14 runs to

They now clash with who shocked in an earlier match.

"We didn't deserve to win the game. But we played some really good cricket, two guys scored a hundred and we nearly chased down 350," Morgan said in his pre-match press conference in the Welsh capital Friday.

"We lacked a bit in the field. And that still remains the case. Hopefully we put in a better showing in the field," the added.

Morgan searched for positives in the defeat.

"But defeat presents a huge opportunity to learn more about your game and improve. Games where we have been defeated heavily have been the ones where we learned the most.

"We still managed to stay in the game, we remained in a headspace where we still believed in winning the game.

"That shows a lot more to ourselves, probably more than to our supporters, they don't see that all the time. They see an exciting team the majority of the time. But when we lose we see our character, the other side of our game."



Morgan said England would not change their aggressive approach in Saturday's match here.

"All we talked about is sticking to what we do well, looking at our strengths," he said.

"Previous to the tournament starting we talked about losing games -- how would we react? What would we counter that with?



"Everything comes back to focusing on ourselves, how we win games of and get the best out of ourselves."Four years ago, defeat by sent England crashing out of the last edition, but much has changed since then, with the hosts entering the tournament as the number one ODI side. Having beaten and pushed all the way, are a serious threat.

"It is going to be a difficult game. They are a good side and I think people underestimate them. We certainly don't," Morgan said.

"They are a side that has played a lot of cricket, their senior players especially have played a lot of games, more so than our senior players so they are a threat. Hopefully we can play well and overcome them.

"We were beaten by a better team in 2015. They deserved to win that night.

