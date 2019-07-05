Car blast kills two in Turkish town near Syria border: media

Two people were killed on Friday after a car blast in the Turkish town of Reyhanli close to the Syrian border, state media reported.

Two others were also injured, state agency Anadolu said, as ambulances and police were rushed to the scene. The governor of Hatay province, where Reyhanli is located, Rahmi Dogan, told Anadolu that the cause of the explosion was not yet known.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)