A car driving the wrong way down a street struck a near the Polish president's headquarters Tuesday and then sped off and rammed into a protecting the driveway of the building, officials said. A man was detained at the scene.

said it was an "astonishing" situation, but stressed that the palace is well guarded and protected.

Polish authorities said that the incident didn't appear to be terror-related, and that police were checking to determine whether the man was intoxicated.

The crash comes a week after the of the northern city of died after being stabbed on a stage in front of thousands of people the night before by an ex-convict during a charity event. The killing stunned Poland, and raised questions about the security of public officials.

Police officers surrounded a silver car with a license plate just in front of the gate to the palace Tuesday. The car's back window was broken.

police said that the 36-year-old man was driving the wrong way in downtown and hit a who was trying to stop him. The sustained cuts and bruises.

Fleeing the scene, the man drove into the barrier. Mrozek said the suspect wasn't giving any coherent answers to the police and will be tested for alcohol and drugs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)