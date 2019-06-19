Car mows down toddler girl

A two-year-old girl died Wednesday after she was run over by a reversing car outside her house in in district of Maharashtra, police said.

The incident occurred around 7 AM after the girl, Adhira Tikar, ran out on the road where an SUV was reversing the vehicle, police Vikas Deore said, adding that Tikar came under the wheels of the SUV.

She was rushed to the rural hospital where doctors declared her dead.

The of the SUV is absconding, the said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

Further investigation is underway.

