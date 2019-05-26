Case against operator after boy falls to death while para

-
Police have registered a case against a para-sailing operator after a 15-year-old boy from Pune died in an accident on Murud Janjira beach in coastal Maharashtra.
Vedant Pawar, a school student, died and his father was injured Saturday while para-sailing when the rope connecting them to the overhead canopy snapped and they fell down 50 feet.
Police have registered a case under IPC section 304-A (causing death by negligence) against para-sailing operator Sagar Cholkar and he has been detained for questioning, a local official said.
Police were investigating if Cholkar had the necessary license to operate, he said.
