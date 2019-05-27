Castor seed prices dip by Rs 50

Castor seed prices dipped by Rs 50 to Rs 5,854 per in futures trade Monday after investors widened their bets amid positive trend at the

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for July contracts was trading higher by Rs 50, or 0.85 per cent, to Rs 5,854 per

Castor seed for August delivery, too, dipped by Rs 94, or 1.6 per cent, to Rs 5,936 per with an open interest of 600 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)