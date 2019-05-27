JUST IN
Business Standard

Castor seed prices dip by Rs 50

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Castor seed prices dipped by Rs 50 to Rs 5,854 per quintal in futures trade Monday after investors widened their bets amid positive trend at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for July contracts was trading higher by Rs 50, or 0.85 per cent, to Rs 5,854 per quintal.

Castor seed for August delivery, too, dipped by Rs 94, or 1.6 per cent, to Rs 5,936 per quintal with an open interest of 600 lots.

First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 15:00 IST

