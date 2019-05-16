Castor seed prices up by Rs 82 on firm bets

Castor seed prices rose by Rs 82 to Rs 5,918 per in futures trade Thursday as investors widened their bets amid firm trends.

Apart from rising demand from consuming industries, short position of stocks in the spot markets led to the rise in castor seed futures, analysts said.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed contracts for June were trading higher by Rs 82, or 1.41 per cent, at Rs 5,918 per with an open interest of 2,44,635 lots.

Castor seed contracts for July rose by Rs 76, or 1.28 per cent, to Rs 6,018 per with an open interest of 49,725 lots.

