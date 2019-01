Doors open for alliance, will choose partners based on certain guidelines: AIADMK

The ruling AIADMK in Thursday said its doors for alliance were open but insisted it will choose its partners based on certain "guidelines" including the prospective ally's record on pro- efforts.

D Jayakumar said the party will consult its various stakeholders and arrive at a consensus before firming up a poll pact.

"We have not closed our doors regarding alliance... (others) can come. But there are certain guidelines like what public welfare measures they have done for the state (Tamil Nadu), whether they support the government in its efforts to uphold the state's rights," he told reporters here.

Besides these guidelines, the party will also brainstorm with its rank and file, even as there are various decision-making committees that will deliberate upon the issue, he said.

After consulting all these stakeholders, the party will arrive at a consensus on its electoral alliance, the said.

