I can still drive a truck to help our soldiers: Hazare

activist Hazare, who is currently hospitalised following his fast, said Friday that he still had enough strength to drive a military truck.

Hazare, who was once an driver, was reacting to the terrorist attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama district of in which at least 40 jawans were killed.

"I can not pick up the gun because of my old age, but if the need be, I can surely hold the steering wheel to ferry supplies to our armymen fighting for the country," a close aide of quoted him as saying from the hospital bed.

Hazare, an octogenarian, ended his six-day fast over the demand of appointment of anti-corruption watchdog Lokpal on February 5.

Suffering from certain health issues, he is now admitted to a hospital in Ahmednagar district of

Before he attained national fame as anti-corruption crusader, Kisan Baburao Hazare, fondly known as Anna, joined the in 1960 as a truck He served in the Khem Karan sector during the Indo-Pak war of 1965.

