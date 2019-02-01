Centre allocates Rs 1,112 crore for Delhi in Interim Budget

The Centre Friday allocated Rs 1,112 crore for in the Union Budget, while keeping its share in central taxes and duties unchanged.

The government was given Rs 472 crore as central assistance in the Interim Budget for 2019-20 presented by in Parliament.

In the previous Budget, the Centre had allotted a total of 790 crore. The central assistance to the city government was Rs 499.99 crore.

In the Interim Budget, Rs 10 crore has also been given to the for paying enhanced compensation to the 1984 riot victims. The same amount had been given in the 2018-19 Budget.

Apart from this, the grant for the Disaster Response Fund remained unchanged with an allocation of Rs 5 crore.

The city government, led by Arvind Kejriwal, had been demanding that the share in central taxes and duties for it be increased. According to it, Delhi's share in central taxes has remained static at Rs 325 crore since 2001-02.

