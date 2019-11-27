Centre okays construction of 331,000 more houses under PM-Aawas Yojana

-
The Centre on Wednesday approved construction of nearly 331,000 more houses, taking the total number of houses being funded under Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (Urban) to 9.6 million.
According to a statement, the approval includes six light houses projects (LHPs) for construction of 6,368 units across six states -- Gujarat (1,144), Jharkhand (1,008), Madhya Pradesh (1,024), Tamil Nadu (1,152), Tripura (1,000) and Uttar Pradesh (1,040).
"The 49th Meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) under PMAY(U), held today, approved 606 proposals from participating states for the construction of 3,31,075 houses with an overall investment of Rs 15,125 crore, involving central assistance of Rs 5,092 crore," the statement sated.
As on date, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has sanctioned more than 9.6 million houses under PMAY(U) against the validated demand of 11.2 million houses, it said.
