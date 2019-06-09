Centre sends advisory to West Bengal govt, expresses "deep concern" over continuing violence

-
The Centre Sunday expressed "deep concern" over continuing violence in West Bengal, saying the "unabated violence" even after the Lok Sabha polls appears to be a failure on part of the state government.
In an advisory to the West Bengal government, the Ministry of Home Affairs also asked it to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquility.
"The unabated violence over the past weeks appears to be a failure on the part of the law enforcement machinery of the state to maintain the rule of law and inspire confidence among people," the advisory said.
The central government expressed "deep concern" over continuing violence in West Bengal even after the general elections, an MHA official said.
It was "strongly advised" to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquility, the advisory said.
"It is also requested to take strict action against officials found delinquent in discharge of their duty," it said.
According to the MHA, the latest reports indicated that four persons were killed on Saturday in post-poll clashes in North 24 Parganas district.
Earlier too, there have been reports of violence in which people lost lives in various parts of West Bengal, the official said, quoting the advisory.
