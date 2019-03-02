Man, group admin arrested

-
A man and the admin of a group on a social networking app were arrested here Saturday after the former allegedly posted an objectionable video about the national flag, police said
The arrests were made on a complaint by another member of the group, they said.
A case on charges of promoting enmity between different groups was registered.
The duo were arrested on Friday and a local court has sent them to jail, police added.
