JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Nitish meets family of Pulwama victim

"Why terror attacks now and not when Deve Gowda was PM?"
Business Standard

Man, group admin arrested

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

A man and the admin of a group on a social networking app were arrested here Saturday after the former allegedly posted an objectionable video about the national flag, police said

The arrests were made on a complaint by another member of the group, they said.

A case on charges of promoting enmity between different groups was registered.

The duo were arrested on Friday and a local court has sent them to jail, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, March 02 2019. 23:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements