Man, group admin arrested

A man and the admin of a group on a were arrested here Saturday after the former allegedly posted an objectionable video about the national flag, police said



The arrests were made on a complaint by another member of the group, they said.

A case on charges of promoting enmity between different groups was registered.

The duo were arrested on Friday and a local court has sent them to jail, police added.

