"Why terror attacks now and not when Deve Gowda was PM?"

H D has sought to know why there were terror attacks now while it had never occurred when his father H D was the

"Why were there no instance of terrorists carrying out blasts or killing anyone when was the Prime Minister? Why are they happening now? You need to think over it," he said at a public meeting late Friday night at Mysuru.

" (Narendra Modi) needs many layers of security to go to Kashmir, but if there was any who went to the Indo-Pak border in in an open jeep, it was honourable You should not forget this fact."



Speaking about the conflict between and Pakistan, said he was no sure where it would lead to.

Slamming the BJP for the manner in which they were celebrating the pre-emptive air strikes by hoisting victory flags, he alleged this was only creating an atmosphere of strife between two communities.

"They are hoisting the victory flags as if they themselves flew the aircraft and carried out bombing inside It is misusing a situation for vested interests."



Cautioning people against the saffron party, said cadres of that party were behaving as if they alone were the saviours of the nation and nobody else.

"Beware. They are misusing innocent minds," he said.

the BJP had lashed out at the for his remarks, tweeting "Indians bombing & celebrating Indias victory will create rift between two religions in "



CM @hd_kumaraswamy avare just reminding, you are a CM of an Indian state & not This statement completely exposes the anti mindset of #Mahaghatbandhan.

The flayed the BJP for what he alleged was 'editing' of his speech and released the complete video of his speech.

He also took to to hit out at at the saffron party.

Kumaraswamy, in his rebuttal, tweeted "Shame on you @BJP4Karnataka for misleading the people by editing & twisting my statement against the BJP to suit your ulterior motives.

In my original speech, I had said "BJP leaders are bragging as if they themselves did the attack and not our " You edited out the term BJP.

