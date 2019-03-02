Jammu and Kashmir internal matter, says India in reaction to OIC resolution

is an integral part of and the issue is strictly internal to the country, asserted Saturday, in reaction to a resolution on the matter by the (OIC) in its two-day foreign ministers' conclave in

"As regards the resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, our stand is consistent and well known. We reaffirm that Jammu & is an integral part of and is a matter strictly internal to India," in the (MEA) Raveesh Kumar said.

Earlier, the Foreign Office said that the 46th session of the (CFM) of OIC concluded with a resolution that "supported" on the issue.

"In a resolution, the OIC member states reiterated that remains the core dispute between and and its resolution is indispensable for the dream for peace in South Asia," it claimed.

The resolution also "expressed deep concern" over the alleged human rights violations in Kashmir, the claimed, adding that the resolution also reminded the international community of its obligation to ensure implementation of resolutions on the Kashmir dispute.

The OIC is a grouping of 57 countries, majority of which are Muslim-dominated. It has usually been supportive of Pakistan and, often sided with on the Kashmir issue.

attended the inaugural plenary of the 46th session of the (CFM) of OIC on Friday. She was the first Indian to address the OIC meeting.

India's participation came despite strong demand by Pakistan to rescind the invitation to Swaraj to address the grouping which was turned down by the host UAE, resulting in Pakistan's boycotting the plenary.

Swaraj attended the meeting in on March 1 as the guest of honour at the invitation extended by the of the "We deeply appreciate this historic gesture on the 50th anniversary of their first meeting," the MEA said.

The OIC also called for "restraint and de-escalation" in South as well as the need to resolve outstanding issues through peaceful means, the said.

