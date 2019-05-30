JUST IN
3 killed in road accident in UP's Fatehpur

Press Trust of India  |  Banda (UP) 

Three people were killed and four others injured when their vehicle overturned on National Highway-2 in the neighbouring Fatehpur district on Thursday, police said.

The DCM van on its way to Allahabad from Kanpur overturned near the Katodhar toll plaza under the Khaga Kotwali police station area, killing Mumtaz, Nisar and Sajid on the spot, Circle Officer (Khaga) Kapil Dev Misra said.

Four others sustained injuries and were undergoing treatment, Misra said, adding that the accident occurred when one of the tyres of the vehicle got punctured.

First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 16:50 IST

