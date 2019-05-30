3 killed in road accident in UP's Fatehpur

Three people were killed and four others injured when their vehicle overturned on National Highway-2 in the neighbouring district on Thursday, police said.

The DCM van on its way to from overturned near the Katodhar toll plaza under the station area, killing Mumtaz, Nisar and Sajid on the spot, (Khaga) Kapil Dev Misra said.

Four others sustained injuries and were undergoing treatment, Misra said, adding that the accident occurred when one of the tyres of the vehicle got punctured.

