Chad Michael Murray, Shea Buckner join 'The Long Night'

"One Tree Hill" alum Chad Michael Murray and Shea Buckner are joining Bruce Willis in action thriller "The Long Night".
According to Deadline, Tyler Olson, Lydia Hull and Jessica Abrams have also boarded the cast.
Matt Eskandari is directing the film from Doug Wolfe's script.
The film will revolve around two ruthless criminals who break into a disgraced doctor's home to be given medical attention after one of them is shot during a robbery gone wrong. Knowing that he lacks the expertise to patch up the injured, the doctor must protect his family at all costs.
Eskandari is collaborating with Willis after working in "Trauma Center", which is currently in post production stage.
The film has no connection with the "Game of Thrones" prequel, tentatively titled "The Long Night".
It is produced by Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films.
Production is currently underway.
