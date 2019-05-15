JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Cong has fielded two batsmen to take blame for poll defeat:
Business Standard

David Letterman's interview series returning to Netflix on May 31

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Veteran late night show host David Letterman is coming back with the second season of his interview series on Netflix from May 31.

According to Variety, the new season "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman" will have six episodes, that will drop at once.

Date of each episode dedicated to in-depth interviews with special guests will be announced later.

As per reports, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is expected to be one of the guests featuring on the show.

The inaugural season of the show kicked off with President Barack Obama, with George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey and Letterman's old friend Howard Stern.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 14:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU