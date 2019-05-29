Ballia: Cops, officials injured as villagers clashed with police

JUST IN
Enraged by construction on government land, a group of villagers clashed with police and resorted to stone-pelting in Ballia, injuring several cops and officials.

"One group was engaged in construction on the government land while the other group was opposing it. Police tried to dissuade the group from construction but the group started pelting stones," said Ashwani Srivastav, Sub Divisional Magistrate of Ballia.

Several officials, including Tehsildar, inspectors and constables, got severely injured in the incident.

The situation was brought under control after cops lathi-charged and fired in the air to disperse the crowd.

No arrests have been made so far.

