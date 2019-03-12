Bomb hoax at Rameswaram railway station

A bomb threat call to the railway station here turned out to be a hoax following a thorough search, police said Tuesday.

An anonymous phone call received by the officials of the station Monday night stated that a bomb had been planted there.

Immediately, personnel and sniffer dogs were pressed into service and they found no explosive, the police said.

A large number of pilgrims, especially from northern states, visit the ancient and other holy places in this island town throughout the year.

