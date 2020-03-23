Chandigarh: 21-year-old man tests positive for coronavirus; total cases rise to 7

A 21-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus here on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases to seven in the city, officials said.

"A 21 year-old male resident of Chandigarh (contact of positive Covid-19 case) has turned out to be positive for Covid-19," said an official statement of the Chandigarh administration.

He came in contact with the brother of a 23-year-old woman, who was the city's first coronavirus patient, official said.

He was admitted to government hospital in Sector 32 here.

"Total cases in Chandigarh till now is 7. The condition of all the seven positive patients is stable," said the statement.

A 23-year-old woman, who returned from London, was the city's first positive coronavirus case.

Later, her mother, brother and cook had also tested positive for the deadly infection.

Besides, a 26-year-old woman, who also had a travel history to London, was Chandigarh's fifth person to test positive for coronavirus.

On Sunday, a young male, who was the secondary contact of city's first coronavirus case, was also found positive for the infection.

