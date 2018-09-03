Fb accounts of border area residents hacked: Cops

The hacking of accounts of some residents of the border areas in district has prompted police to advise people here not to use their mobile numbers as their ID or

The police issued the directive, suspecting that the might have been hacked by the Pakistan-based hackers.

Superintendent of Police told Monday that the cases of hacking have been reported from Nachna area in Pokharan which is close to the Indo-Pak border.

Most of the complaints had used their mobile numbers as their passwords, said Sharma.

The accounts were hacked and their password, profile pictures as well as names were changed, he said, adding that miscreants from across the border are suspected to be behind it.

Sharma said the Cyber Cell of the has been asked to probe into the matter.

