Chatterjee named Bengal spin consultant

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) Saturday appointed former left-arm spinner Utpal Chatterjee as their spin consultant.
"The Cricket Association of Bengal is happy to appoint former India cricketer Chatterjee as the spin bowling consultant," joint secretary Avishek Dalmiya said here.
"We are confident that his vast experience would come in handy and would help the Bengal spinners in honing their skills and thereby assist them in shaping up their careers."
A former Bengal coach, Chatterjee has picked up more than 500 first class wickets and played three ODIs for India.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU