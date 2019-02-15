Chawrasia, Kapur make cuts at Perth

India's SSP Chawrasia survived some anxious moments before making his first of the year at the World Super 6 tournament here Friday.

Chawrasia, who was tied fifth after the first round, shot two-over 74 and was placed tied 37th after two rounds of the tournament, which is a mix of play and match play.

It was Chawrasia's first in three starts in 2019.

Also making the 36-hole was another Indian, Shiv Kapur (73-70) who was placed tied 49th after the second round.

However, four other Indians, Ajeetesh Sandhu (71-73), S Chikkarangappa (73-71), Khalin Joshi (73-72) and Viraj Madappa (74-75) missed the cut.

Chawrasia had three birdies against five bogeys, while Kapur made five birdies and two bogeys.

Thailand's Panuphol Pittayarat is placed at the top of the leaderboard after firing seven birdies against one bogey to share the second round lead with New Zealand's Ryan Fox, of and Belgium's

Starting his round five shots off the lead, Pittayarat quickly made a comeback with birdies on the second, fourth, sixth and seventh holes.

He dropped a shot on the eighth but regained his advantage with further gains on nine, 11 and 15 to sign for a six-under-par 66 and a total of eight-under-par 136 at the

The top 65 and tied players after 36 holes have advanced to Saturday's round where the leading 24 players after 54 holes of play will progress to the six-hole knockout match play on Sunday.

The weekend cut was set at one-under with 66 players making it into the third round.

