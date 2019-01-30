In an apparent attack on the BJP-RSS, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi Wednesday said the country's independence must be preserved from "Savarkar's heirs."
"Today is the date of independent India's first terror attack by Nathuram Godse, whose guru was Savarkar..," he said.
"India's independence was hard fought and it must be preserved from Savarkar's heirs," he said on twitter.
Owaisi, Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad, is a bitter critic of BJP and RSS.
Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948 and nine accused were tried for the conspiracy and the murder. The trial court on February 10, 1949, convicted seven accused and acquitted one. Accused Godse and Narayan Apte were given death sentence.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
