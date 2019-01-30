In an apparent attack on the BJP-RSS, Wednesday said the country's independence must be preserved from "Savarkar's heirs."



"Today is the date of independent India's first terror attack by Nathuram Godse, whose guru was Savarkar..," he said.

"India's independence was hard fought and it must be preserved from Savarkar's heirs," he said on twitter.

Owaisi, member from Hyderabad, is a bitter of BJP and RSS.

was assassinated on January 30, 1948 and nine accused were tried for the conspiracy and the murder. The trial court on February 10, 1949, convicted seven accused and acquitted one. and were given death sentence.

