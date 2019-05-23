Chhattisgarh: BJP wins 3, Cong 1; BJP leading on six seats

-
The BJP has won three and Congress one out of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh as per the results declared by the Election Commission so far.
Of the remaining seven seats, the saffron party was leading in six seats and the ruling Congress in one.
Former state minister Renuka Singh of the BJP defeated her Congress rival Khel Sai Singh in Surguja (ST) seat by a huge margin of 1,57,873 votes.
Another woman candidate of the BJP Gomtee Sai, president of Jashpur district panchayat, won from Raigarh (ST) seat against Congress' Laljeet Singh Rathiya, a sitting MLA, by 66,027 votes.
In high-profile Raipur, state BJP vice president Sunil Soni defeated Congress candidate and Raipur Mayor Pramod Dubey by a whopping margin of 3,48,238 votes.
A major upset is likely in Durg Lok Sabha constituency where the BJP's Vijay Baghel is leading by 3,91,978 votes over Congress' Pratima Chandrakar.
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his two cabinet colleagues hail from the Durg lok sabha area. In 2014, Congress had won only the Durg seat in the state.
Bilaspur, Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker (ST) and Janjgir-Champa (SC) are other constituencies where BJP was leading.
In naxal-affected Bastar (ST) seat, Congress youth leader and sitting MLA Dipak Baij has defeated BJP's Baiduram Kashyap by 38,982 votes.
In the last three general elections since 2004, the BJP had won 10 of the 11 seats in the state.
