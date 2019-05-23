Chhattisgarh: BJP wins 3, Cong 1; BJP leading on six seats

The BJP has won three and one out of the 11 seats in as per the results declared by the so far.

Of the remaining seven seats, the saffron party was leading in six seats and the ruling in one.

Former of the BJP defeated her rival in Surguja (ST) seat by a huge margin of 1,57,873 votes.

Another woman candidate of the BJP Gomtee Sai, of district panchayat, won from Raigarh (ST) seat against Congress' Laljeet Singh Rathiya, a sitting MLA, by 66,027 votes.

In high-profile Raipur, state Sunil Soni defeated Congress candidate and by a whopping margin of 3,48,238 votes.

A major upset is likely in Durg constituency where the BJP's is leading by 3,91,978 votes over Congress' Pratima Chandrakar.

and his two cabinet colleagues hail from the Durg area. In 2014, Congress had won only the Durg seat in the state.

Bilaspur, Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker (ST) and Janjgir-Champa (SC) are other constituencies where BJP was leading.

In naxal-affected Bastar (ST) seat, Congress youth leader and sitting MLA Dipak Baij has defeated BJP's Baiduram Kashyap by 38,982 votes.

In the last three since 2004, the BJP had won 10 of the 11 seats in the state.

