Chhattisgarh: BJP leads in 9 seats, Cong ahead in 2

The BJP was ahead in nine of the 11 seats in while the was leading in two, as per the trends available so far.

In the seat, state Sunil Soni was leading over candidate and by 21,368 votes.

In Durg seat, BJP's was ahead of nominee Pratima Chandrakar by 29,869 votes.

In Rajnandgaon seat, BJP's Santosh Pandeywas leading over Congress rival 454 votes.

In Raigarh, BJP's Gomtee Sai was leading over Congress nominee Laljeet Singh Rathiya by 16,329 votes.

In Surguja seat, BJP's Renuka Singh was ahead of Congress' Khelsai Singh by 19,621 votes.

In Janjgir-Champa seat, BJP's Guharam Ajgalley was leading over Congress rival by 18,669.

In Korba, BJP's Jyotinand Dubey was ahead of Congress candidate Jyotsana Mahant, wife of Charandas Mahant, by 5,524 votes.

The BJP was also leading in Kanker and Bilaspur seats.

In Naxal-hit Bastar seat, Congress' Dipak Baij was leading over BJP's Baiduram Kashyap by 14,759 votes.

In Mahasamund seat, senior Congress MLA Dhanendra Sahu was ahead of BJP's Chunnilal Sahu by 2,609 votes.

In the 2014 polls, the BJP won 10 seats and the Congress got one.

