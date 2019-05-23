Irani's giant-killing act, dethrones Rahul in home turf

Smriti Irani, whose meteoric rise in the BJP saw her become the HRD and Information & before being divested of these portfolios, Thursday emerged as a giant-killer -- this time scripting a historic win by dethroning in the Congress's home turf.

The 43-year-old popular television actor-turned continued to cultivate in the past five years despite her loss in 2014 to Gandhi and this helped her reap electoral dividends.

Throughout her campaigning, asserted that people of want change and development and will vote for Modi.

courted quite often, be it her educational qualification or her stint in the

In her nomination papers, she mentioned she was not a graduate. She said she passed secondary school examination in 1991 and senior secondary school examination in 1993.

In her affidavit for the 2014 polls, she had said she graduated from in 1994, triggering a row over the veracity of her claim, with opposition parties alleging she was not a graduate.

became the youngest in 2014 after the BJP gained a massive victory in the polls that year and was assigned the high-profile Human Resources Development (HRD) portfolio. However, she was shifted out of HRD ministry to after a two-year tenure replete with controversies.

Her stint as the Information & was also controversial - from reportedly fighting with the to issuing a notification on 'fake news', which was apparently withdrawn at the behest of the PMO.

During her campaign in this time, Irani was often locked in a war of words with Vadra, who dubbed her as an "outsider". Last month, Priyanka accused her of distributing shoes in order to "insult" Rahul and said the people in the chief's constituency are not beggars.

Irani pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the 2019 polls. Political pundits are of the opinion that Rahul also chose to contest from in anticipating a tough fight in Amethi.

An eloquent speaker, Irani was often the BJP's first choice for addressing the party's press conferences and defending it during debates in Parliament.

She had lost to Rahul by a margin of 1.07 lakh votes in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)