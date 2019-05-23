Chhattisgarh: BJP wins Surguja, leading on eight seats

The first result from Thursday went in favour of the BJP whose candidate won the reserved seat.

The saffron party is leading on eight seats, according to the latest counting trends.

The state has a total of 11 The is leading on the remaining two constituencies.

In the lone result declared so far, former state minister of the BJP defeated her rival in the (ST) seatby a huge margin of 1,57,873 votes.

The BJP was leading in Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker and Janjgir-Champa constituencies while the in Korba and Bastar (ST) seats, as per the trends.

In the last three since 2004, the BJP has been winning 10 of the 11 seats in the state.

