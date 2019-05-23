Chhattisgarh: BJP wins Surguja, leading on eight seats

-
The first result from Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh Thursday went in favour of the BJP whose candidate won the Surguja reserved seat.
The saffron party is leading on eight Lok Sabha seats, according to the latest counting trends.
The state has a total of 11 Lok Sabha. The Congress is leading on the remaining two constituencies.
In the lone result declared so far, former state minister Renuka Singh of the BJP defeated her Congress rival Khel Sai Singh in the Surguja (ST) seatby a huge margin of 1,57,873 votes.
The BJP was leading in Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker and Janjgir-Champa constituencies while the Congress in Korba and Bastar (ST) seats, as per the trends.
In the last three general elections since 2004, the BJP has been winning 10 of the 11 seats in the state.
