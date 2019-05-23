Congress wins 5 seats in Kerala

Opposition won five seats and was leading in ten others in Kerala Thursday.

candidates, Ramya Haridas, Dean Kuriakose, K Sreekantan, Hibi Eden, T N Prathapan have won, Election Commission sources told

Ramya won from the reserved constituency of Alathur with a margin of over 1.58 lakh votes against her nearest rival and two-time sitting CPI(M) P K Biju.

Kuriakose wrested the Idukki seat from the CPI(M) backed with a margin of 1.71 lakh votes.

Sreekantan, who proved to be a dark horse and never featured in any exit poll or survey, defeated two-time CPI(M) M B Rajesh by a lead of over 11,000 votes.

Eden romped home in Ernakulam defeating P Rajeev of CPIM by over 1.60 lakh votes while Prathapan triumphed over Rajaji of CPI in Thrissur by over 93,000 votes.

Counting of Votes polled in the 17 seats in the state is underway with the headed for a sweep.

