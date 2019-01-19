Chikka and Atwal only two Indians to make cut at Singapore Open

S Chikkarangappa (72) and Atwal (70) were the only Indians to make the cut at the SMBC Singapore Open on Saturday after all others missed getting into the weekend rounds.

Chikka, who was lying Tied-sixth at one stage midway through the second round, added a third round 72, with just one bogey and no birdies. He is now Tied-26th.

Atwal, who shot 67-73 in the first two rounds, added a 70 and is now Tied-36th. After starting from the 10th, Atwal had back-to-back bogeys on 12th and 13th.

Shiv Kapur (71-71), Ajeetesh Sandhu (70-74), Rahil Gangjee (76-71), Khalin Joshi (76-73) and Viraj Madappa (77-73) missed the cut while Jeev and Om Prakash Chouhan withdrew after first round of the weather-hit event.

Japan's had a closing birdie which gave him the outright lead after he signed for a third round five-under-par 66.

The Japanese's three-day total of 13-under-par 200 gave him a slender one-shot advantage over Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond and Englishman who posted rounds of 65 and 66 respectively at the season-opening event of and Tour Organisation (JGTO).

Thailand's Chapchai Nirat (66) shared fourth place with Korea's Doyeob Mun (67) and tournament headliner of England (68) on matching 203 total.

Fujimoto showed no signs of despite returning early to the Serapong Course at Sentosa Club to complete his remaining 11 holes from his second round.

After snatching the second round lead with a 67, the Japanese held onto his pole position by marking his card with four birdies, one eagle and a bogey.

