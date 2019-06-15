10 Indian crew members of sinking dhow rescued off Omani port

Ten Indian crew members of a dhow, which was sinking in Omani waters due to some technical problem in the engines, have been rescued off the port city of Dhalkut, according to the here.

"An unfortunate incident of drowning of a with Indian crew happened in Omani waters today morning. Due to swift action of Omani authorities, 10 persons were rescued and only one is missing," the in Muscat tweeted.

The is extending full assistance to the survivors and will help them in repatriation.

"We deeply appreciate the timely support extended by Omani authorities in saving lives of Indian nationals," it said.

The Royal Sea Vessel Sadah, in coordination with the Maritime Security Center, carried out a rescue operation at a distance of 4 nautical miles from the in Dhofar governorate, Agency said.

The was slowly filling with water, the agency said.

