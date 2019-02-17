Chilly Sunday morning in city

It was a partly cloudy Sunday morning in the national capital, with the minimum temperature settling at 12 degrees, two notches below the season's average.

"The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.30 AM at 12 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal while the chilly winds made the morning difficult for Delhiites," a MeT said.

The humidity level was recorded at 92 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted a cold day ahead and shallow to moderate fog on Monday morning.

"Skies will remain partly cloudy. The minimum temperature and maximum temperature are expected to settle around 11 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius respectively," the said.

It was the coldest February 16 in in the past four years, with the mercury settling at 20.2 degree Celsius on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)