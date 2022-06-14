China begins work on planetarium at 'roof of the world' in Tibet

-
China has started constructing a planetarium at the world's highest altitude in Tibet for exploration of the universe at the "roof of the world, the official media reported on Monday.
The planetarium, scheduled to be completed in 2024, is expected to receive over 100,000 visitors annually.
China aims to open a window for exploration of the universe at the "roof of the world," the official media here reported.
Tibet is mostly open to Chinese tourists and foreigners with special permission.
The planetarium will have the region's largest optical astronomical telescope, with a one-meter-diameter lens and become a major regional base for astronomical research and public science education, the Science and Technology Department of Tibet said.
