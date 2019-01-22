China promises Cambodia $600 million aid at PM visit

has promised four billion yuan ($588 million) in aid to Cambodia, the Southeast Asian country's said Tuesday on a visit to

The largest investor in Cambodia, has pumped billions of yuan into the economy and has written off debt while sweeping aside questions about Phnom Penh's abysmal rights record.

The four billion yuan grant will run from 2019 to 2021, said in a post on his official page, accompanied by pictures of his meeting with Chinese from the day before.

Xi has also pledged to import 400,000 tonnes of rice from this year, increase bilateral trade to $10 billion by 2023 and encourage more Chinese investment into the country, the prime minister's post said.

The pledge comes just days after the resumed tariffs on rice imports from Cambodia, following intensive lobbying by Italy, who said cheap imports were damaging its farmers.

On Tuesday, was welcomed at the cavernous by as part of his three-day visit.

The two witnessed the signing of six agreements, including on increasing cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative and Cambodia's southwestern seaport of

Hun Sen's visit comes amid speculation is seeking support to build a naval base off the Cambodian coast, claims the has vehemently denied.

Three Chinese warships stopped at port earlier this month for a four-day visit, Cambodian told AFP.

has had a long and volatile relationship with its Southeast Asian neighbour. After backing the Khmer Rouge, it fell out of favour when the Pol Pot regime was deposed.

Ties have been revived in the past decade under the government of Hun Sen, who marked 34 years in power just over a week ago.

Bilateral trade reached $4.69 billion from January to August 2018, up 23.8 percent year-on-year, said in November.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)