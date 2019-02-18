Chit Fund: WB Chief Secy, DGP, Kol Police chief refute CBI charge of obstruction in probe in SC

government and its police refuted CBI allegations in the Monday that they obstructed investigation into the Saradha chit fund scam cases, with the state cops asserting the central agency forcefully tried to enter the commissioner's residence on February 3 without valid papers.

Malay Kumar De, DGP Virendera Kumar and Kolkata filed separate affidavits in the apex court on the contempt petition moved by the CBI in connection with the scam and tendered "unconditional and unambiguous apology" alleged disobedience of the court.

The trio maintained however that the government and the at no point of time obstructed investigation nor any official denied cooperation to CBI.

The officers opposed the contempt petition against them in which the CBI alleged that they were tampering with evidence and not complying with the apex court's various orders relating to the probe by asserting that there was a need for directions to CBI not to make any vague allegations without substantial and cogent evidence.

Referring to the February 3 incident, said in his affidavit that CBI forcibly tried to enter his house without valid papers. The contention has been supported by the DGP in his affidavit.

They have also claimed that no police officials went on 'dharna manch' where Chief Minister sat to protest the CBI action.

Kumar, against whom CBI has alleged tampering of electronic evidence including call detail records, said he was never in direct possession of evidence, material or documents.

They responded to the notices issued on February 5 by the apex court which had asked them to clarify their stand on the allegation that evidence was tampered with and the was not cooperating with the

A Bench headed by had said that after perusing the affidavits, a decision will be taken whether they would required to make personal appearance before it on February 20.

It said the of the apex court will inform the trio on Feb 19 whether they are required to be present on February 20.

