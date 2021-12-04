China's Communist Party bashes US democracy before Joe Biden summit

Biden, who has made a competition between democracies and autocracies a central theme of his presidency, has invited about 110 governments to a two-day virtual Summit for Democracy starting Thursday. . (Photo: Bloomberg)

China's Communist Party took American democracy to task on Saturday, sharply criticising a global democracy summit being hosted by President next week and extolling the virtues of its governing system.

Party officials questioned how a polarised country that botched its response to (COVID-19) could lecture others and said that efforts to force others to copy the Western democratic model are doomed to fail.

Tian Peiyan, the deputy director of the party's Policy Research Office, said the pandemic exposed defects in the American system. He blamed the high COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. on political disputes and a divided government from the highest to the lowest levels.

Such democracy brings not happiness but disaster to voters, he said at a news conference to release a government report on what the Communist Party calls its form of democracy, which is firmly under party control.

Biden, who has made a competition between democracies and autocracies a central theme of his presidency, has invited about 110 governments to a two-day virtual Summit for Democracy starting Thursday. Neither China nor Russia have been invited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)