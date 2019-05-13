Several BJP MLAs will join Cong after LS poll results, claims K C Venugopal

K C Venugopal Monday claimed that several BJP legislators would join his party after the poll results are declared and dismissed speculation about the longevity of the coalition government in

He also exuded confidence about formation of a Congress-led government at the Centre.

"We are very much confident that in the parliamentary election, there will be a government at the Centre under the leadership of the Indian National The people of the country are now very much for a change and that will happen on May 23," Venugopal said.

"Then how can they (BJP) destabilise the government after May 23? We are not going to poach any MLAs from the BJP, but naturally they will come to the after May 23. Naturally that is going to happen," he told reporters in Kalburagi.

Result of the seven-phase will be declared on May 23.

The statement by the AICC in-charge of comes a day after Congress B Z Zameer said that state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa was "daydreaming" about coming to power and claimed that around 10 saffron party MLAs were in touch with his party.

Yeddyurappa had recently said the longevity of the would depend on the stand taken by about 20 "disgruntled" Congress legislators after the election results.

There are already discussions within political circles that any adverse results for the Congress-JD(S) coalition in the polls, would have its implications on the

H D Kumaraswamy and JD(S) leaders, including its state chief A H Vishwanath are upset over a few Congress legislators, including ministers, clamouring for becoming again, triggering a slugfest between the two parties.

