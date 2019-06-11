JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Japan premier hopes to ease US-Iran tensions in Tehran visit

Sena stakes claim for CM's chair, cites Amit Shah's 'approval'
Business Standard

Chinese boats seek shelter as cyclone 'Vayu' strengthens

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

As cyclone "Vayu" is intensifying into severe cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea, some Chinese boats Tuesday sought shelter from authorities near Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, a Coast Guard official said.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) communication Tuesday, the speed of "Vayu" has increased to 17 km per hour in the last six hours of Tuesday evening.

"Some 6-7 boats have initiated the communication and sought shelter following a routine procedure. The first communication as per my information took place today evening," the official said.

Marine Police and the Customs have been apprised about the movement of the Chinese boats, he said.

"Once these boats reach Ratnagiri, we will come to know about their exact status and their requirements," the official said, adding that it is a common practice wherein boats and ships of one country seek shelter at facilities like ports in a nearby country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 21:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU