Woman shot for refusing to sell beer in northwest Delhi, three arrested

A 40-year-old woman, who was earlier a bootlegger, was shot by a man for not selling beer to him and his two associates in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, following which the trio have been arrested, police said Tuesday.

The victim was taken to by her family and doctors stated that she was out of danger, they said.

The accused, identified as Vikas Mishra (24), Pankaj (23) and Mintoo (22), were nabbed from Bhalswa village, the police said.

The incident occurred on June 7 when the three men went to the house of the woman and asked for beer. The woman told them that she did not have beer. However, a quarrel broke out as they thought that she was lying.

Mishra, who was in an inebriated state, opened fire at the woman and fled, Bhisham Singh, Commissioner of Police (Northwest), said.

The woman was a bootlegger earlier, but since the last one year she had stopped her activities. The accused assumed that she was still running her business, he said.

In her statement to the police, the woman alleged that at about 9.30 pm, Vikas Mishra, a resident of Bhalswa village, approached her and demanded four bottles of beer. When she refused, he fired at her, the said.

Subsequently, a case was registered. Investigations revealed that the accused Mishra is a "notorious criminal" of Jahangirpuri area. Around 15 days ago, he had also opened fire on another man, the added.

A country-made pistol with three live cartridges used in the crime were recovered from the possession of Mishra, police said.

