Chinese leader Xi defends record to UN human rights chief Bachelet

Chinese leader defended China's record to the top UN official Wednesday, saying each nation should be allowed to find its own path based on its particular circumstances and criticizing those countries that lecture on and politicie the issue.

Through long-term and persistent hard work, has successfully embarked on a path of development that conforms to the trend of the times and suits its own national conditions, Xi told U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet in a video call, according to an online report from state broadcaster CCTV.

Bachelet is in the middle of a six-day visit to that includes stops in Xinjiang, a remote northwestern region where the Chinese government has been accused of human rights violations and genocide against the Uyghurs and other ethnic groups. Her trip has been criticized by the U.S. and others, who think that will limit whom she can talk to, stage manage her trip and use it for propaganda purposes.

