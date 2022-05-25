Palestinian killed, over 90 injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers

-
A Palestinian teenager was killed and more than 90 others were wounded early on Wednesday during clashes with Israeli soldiers near the northern West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.
The statement said Ghaith Yamin, 16, was killed after he was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers during clashes in Nablus, Xinhua news agency reported.
More than 90 Palestinians were injured, including 11 who were shot by live ammunition and 23 by rubber-coated metal bullets, the statement said, adding that more than 60 suffered suffocation after inhaling teargas.
Palestinian eyewitnesses said the Palestinian gunmen and Israeli soldiers exchanged fire when Israeli soldiers escorted a group of Jewish worshippers who arrived at Joseph's Tomb in Nablus for prayers.
They said clashes also broke out between dozens of Palestinian stone-pelters and the Israeli soldiers, who fired live ammunition, rubber bullets and teargas canisters to disperse the Palestinians.
Israeli authorities have not given any comment on the incidents.
On Tuesday, three Palestinians were injured in an exchange of fire between Palestinian militants and Israeli soldiers in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, Palestinian medics at the city's hospital said.
Israeli army forces carry out daily raids on Palestinian towns and villages in the West Bank to arrest Palestinians, who are wanted by Israel for being involved in carrying out attacks against Israel.
An Israeli Army spokesman said the Israeli army personnel carried out security activities in Jenin and when Palestinian gunmen opened fire at them, they responded and injured three gunmen.
He added that the forces arrested a wanted man on suspicion of terrorist activity, adding that two M16 weapons and an Israeli military jacket were found during searches in his house.
