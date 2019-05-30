JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

AP has no representative in new Modi government

National spelling bee finals begin with 50 seeking title
Business Standard

Chinese Premier congratulates PM Modi on his re-election

Press Trust of India  |  Beijing 

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his re-election and said that he is willing to work with his Indian counterpart to constantly enhance the closer development partnership between the two countries.

"With the joint efforts of both sides, relations between China and India are keeping moving ahead and cooperation between the two countries in various fields is deepening, which meet the common anticipation of both countries and their peoples and provide the stability and positive energy to the region as well as the whole world," Li said in a congratulatory message sent to Modi.

Li said that he is willing to work together with Modi to constantly enhance the closer development partnership between China and India, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Chinese President Xi Jinping already congratulated Prime Minister Modi on May 23, just after the election results were announced.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 22:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU