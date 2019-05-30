Chinese Premier congratulates PM Modi on his re-election

-
ALSO READ
Chinese Premier congratulates Modi on re-election
PM Modi made 'lot of efforts' to enhance India's economy: China's CPC leader
Chinese Foreign Minister to visit India next week
India 1st principle guiding our foreign policy, says Modi;
Chinese FM to visit India next week for first meeting of people-to-people mechanism
-
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his re-election and said that he is willing to work with his Indian counterpart to constantly enhance the closer development partnership between the two countries.
"With the joint efforts of both sides, relations between China and India are keeping moving ahead and cooperation between the two countries in various fields is deepening, which meet the common anticipation of both countries and their peoples and provide the stability and positive energy to the region as well as the whole world," Li said in a congratulatory message sent to Modi.
Li said that he is willing to work together with Modi to constantly enhance the closer development partnership between China and India, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
Chinese President Xi Jinping already congratulated Prime Minister Modi on May 23, just after the election results were announced.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU