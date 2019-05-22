Safety gear for Vaishnodevi pilgrims to prevent injuries

Pilgrims riding on ponies to the cave in hills of and will now be equipped with helmets, knee and elbow guards to prevent injuries.

The move comes against the backdrop of few devotees including an being killed and several others injured in the recent past after falling from ponies or due to shooting stones from hill tops.

While all pilgrims including those trekking on foot have been advised to wear safety gear, wearing of helmets has been made mandatory for pony riders.

The initiative is the brain child of CEO, Mata Board (SMVDSB), Simrandeep Singh.

The saw nearly 86 lakh devotees visiting the temple in 2018.

In 1986, when the board took over the affairs of the shrine for better management, the annual footfall was around 14 lakh. Since then, there has been a steady increase every year, with the number of pilgrims touching an all-time high of 1.05 crore in 2012, board officials said.

