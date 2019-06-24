Chopper scam: SC to hear Tuesday ED's plea against Rajeev Saxena's permission to travel abroad

-
ALSO READ
Ex-DMK minister's son gets 7-year RI in money laundering case
Chopper scam: ED files supplementary charge sheet against alleged middleman
VVIP choppers case: ED issues order to attach Paris-based property of Michel's ex-wife
Gautam Khaitan arrested in fresh money laundering case, sent to 2-day ED custody
ED attaches properties worth Rs 42 cr in Manesar land case
-
The Supreme Court Monday agreed to hear a plea by the Enforcement Directorate against the permission granted Rajeev Saxena, an approver in a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam, to travel abroad on medical grounds.
The Delhi High Court had on June 10 allowed Saxena to go abroad for treatment for blood cancer and other ailments.
The agency mentioned the matter before a bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai. The bench posted the matter for hearing on Tuesday.
The high court had given relief to Saxena, noting that he had already been granted bail on medical grounds, before being pardoned and made an approver.
A director of two Dubai-based firms -- UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings -- Saxena was one of the accused named in the charge sheet filed by the ED in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland scam.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU